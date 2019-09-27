Ability Inc. (ABIL) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Contrasting side by side

Both Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability Inc. 1 0.00 4.06M -3.67 0.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 2 1.46 51.09M 0.27 11.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ability Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability Inc. 649,807,938.54% 473.4% -52.1% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 2,047,121,048.20% 14.4% 8%

Risk and Volatility

Ability Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.31 beta. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

Ability Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Ceragon Networks Ltd. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Ceragon Networks Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ability Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ability Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 21.9% respectively. About 33.19% of Ability Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58%

For the past year Ability Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Summary

Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Ability Inc.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.