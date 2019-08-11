Ability Inc. (ABIL) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Comparison side by side

Both Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability Inc. 1 10.14 N/A -3.67 0.00 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.43 N/A 0.39 2.45

Table 1 highlights Ability Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 25.4%

Volatility and Risk

Ability Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. on the other hand, has 1.64 beta which makes it 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ability Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has 5.3 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ability Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ability Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 5.4% respectively. About 33.19% of Ability Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% are Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04%

For the past year Ability Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. beats Ability Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.