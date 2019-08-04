Ability Inc. (ABIL) and ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability Inc. 1 11.34 N/A -3.67 0.00 ARRIS International plc N/A 0.00 N/A 0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ability Inc. and ARRIS International plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1% ARRIS International plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ability Inc. and ARRIS International plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 85.11%. Ability Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33.19%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.32% of ARRIS International plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95% ARRIS International plc 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Ability Inc. beats ARRIS International plc.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media entertainment and data communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Customer Premises Equipment and Network & Cloud. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers various product solutions, including set-top boxes, gateways, digital subscriber lines and cable modems, and wireless connectivity or other wired connectivity products that enable service providers to offer voice, video, and high-speed data services to residential and business subscribers. The Network & Cloud segment provides cable modem termination system, converged cable access platform, passive optical network, service provider and programmer equipment, Ad insertion technologies, and equipment in the ground or on transmission poles, as well as equipment used to initiate the distribution of content-carrying signals. This segment also offers technical support, professional services, and systems integration capabilities; software products that enable providers to deliver content and advertising services; network management products that collect information from the broadband network; and customer experience management solutions, as well as network surveillance and issue correlation software and services. The company was formerly known as ARRIS Group, Inc. and changed its name to ARRIS International plc in January 2016. ARRIS International plc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.