Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Forms $5.93 Double Top; Beaconlight Capital Has Lifted Its Universal Display (OLED) Stake

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased Universal Display Corp (OLED) stake by 35.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc acquired 7,107 shares as Universal Display Corp (OLED)’s stock rose 34.16%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 27,207 shares with $4.16M value, up from 20,100 last quarter. Universal Display Corp now has $10.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $214.39. About 538,673 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $140 lowest target. $174.50’s average target is -18.61% below currents $214.39 stock price. Universal Display had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, February 22. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.11% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 60,300 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 452,543 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp reported 3,500 shares. 735,506 were reported by Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp. Moreover, Laurion Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 7,536 shares. Art Advsr Limited Company owns 11,594 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 3,600 shares. Westwood Il stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Washington Company invested in 0.71% or 74,711 shares. First Republic Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,986 shares. Cutter Company Brokerage owns 2,120 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability reported 4,070 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,650 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Epoch Invest Prtn accumulated 1.14% or 1.71 million shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) stake by 617,430 shares to 316,000 valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 83,758 shares and now owns 208,070 shares. Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLDR) was reduced too.