Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) Trades at $9.70 After Triangle; First Light Asset Management Raised By $8.67 Million Its Codexis (CDXS) Position

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) formed triangle with $9.02 target or 7.00% below today’s $9.70 share price. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) has $121.73 million valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 25,342 shares traded. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Light Asset Management Llc increased Codexis Inc (CDXS) stake by 66.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Light Asset Management Llc acquired 481,763 shares as Codexis Inc (CDXS)’s stock declined 6.08%. The First Light Asset Management Llc holds 1.21M shares with $22.22 million value, up from 723,760 last quarter. Codexis Inc now has $831.03M valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 507,365 shares traded or 9.13% up from the average. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) stake by 1.01 million shares to 1.21M valued at $56.18M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 284,030 shares and now owns 327,132 shares. Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold CDXS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 41.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 40.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Group reported 33,616 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Howe & Rusling Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 6,102 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Blair William & Il owns 239,075 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Winslow Evans & Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 856 shares. First Light Asset Ltd Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Company owns 1.49 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com holds 10,932 shares. White Pine Lc holds 0.34% or 48,805 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com reported 10,333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,874 were accumulated by Architects. Metropolitan Life Communications New York has invested 0.01% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 857,144 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $481,616 activity. On Wednesday, September 4 the insider Yang Patrick Y bought $109,523. NICOLS JOHN J bought $133,000 worth of stock.

