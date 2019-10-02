Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) Trades at $9.56 After Triangle; TRANSGENE S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (TRGNF) Shorts Decreased By 7.14%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) formed triangle with $9.18 target or 4.00% below today’s $9.56 share price. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) has $119.97M valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 22,926 shares traded. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TRANSGENE S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TRGNF) had a decrease of 7.14% in short interest. TRGNF’s SI was 1,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 7.14% from 1,400 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 7 days are for TRANSGENE S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TRGNF)’s short sellers to cover TRGNF’s short positions. It closed at $1.91 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Transgene SA, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and produces therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $176.74 million. The companyÂ’s lead clinical-stage programs include TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; and Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus primarily for the treatment of liver cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products in the clinical development stage also comprise TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine for cancers caused by the human papilloma virus; TG1050, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; and TG6002, an oncolytic virus for the treatment of various solid tumors, such as glioblastoma, as well as for the cancers of the stomach, colon, pancreas, and bladder.