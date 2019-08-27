Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 23.61 N/A -1.62 0.00 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.