Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 24.35 N/A -1.62 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.35 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. About 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.