Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|24.35
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.35
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. About 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
