Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 24.90 N/A -1.62 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.65% and 36.75%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.