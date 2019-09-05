Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|24.90
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.65% and 36.75%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
