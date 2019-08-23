Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 24.11 N/A -1.62 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.65% and 17.51%. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.