Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|24.11
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.65% and 17.51%. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
