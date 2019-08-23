Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 24.11 N/A -1.62 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.18 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.