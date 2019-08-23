Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|24.11
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|15
|14.18
|N/A
|0.84
|18.27
Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|3.08%
|5.05%
|5.84%
|12.9%
|14.93%
|21.64%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
Summary
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
