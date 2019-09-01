Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 24.07 N/A -1.62 0.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.46 N/A 0.90 15.25

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The shares of both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.65% and 30.17% respectively. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.