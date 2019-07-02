Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.70 N/A -1.62 0.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.65% and 24.85% respectively. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%. Comparatively, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.