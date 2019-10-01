Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Comparison side by side

Both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.62 0.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 0.00 N/A 1.71 12.67

Table 1 highlights Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares and 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.