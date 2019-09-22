Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Comparison side by side

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|17.81
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|SEI Investments Company
|55
|5.50
|N/A
|3.07
|19.44
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and SEI Investments Company.
Profitability
Table 2 has Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and SEI Investments Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|SEI Investments Company
|0.00%
|29.9%
|24.8%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
|SEI Investments Company
|1.4%
|5.17%
|10.93%
|22.87%
|-1.29%
|28.98%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SEI Investments Company.
Summary
SEI Investments Company beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.
