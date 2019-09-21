Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Contrasting side by side

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 17.69 N/A -1.62 0.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.65 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares and 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.