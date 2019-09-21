Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Contrasting side by side

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|17.69
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.65
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares and 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Summary
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.
