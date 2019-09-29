Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.65% and 0% respectively. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
