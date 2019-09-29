Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.62 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.65% and 0% respectively. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.