Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Contrasting side by side

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.46 N/A -1.62 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.56 N/A 0.29 50.97

Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.65% and 16.26%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.