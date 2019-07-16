Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Contrasting side by side

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|26.46
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.56
|N/A
|0.29
|50.97
Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.65% and 16.26%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-1.24%
|-5.3%
|0.42%
|12.33%
|-8.79%
|12.6%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.42%
|2.73%
|4.48%
|8.14%
|9.96%
|11.95%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
