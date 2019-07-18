Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|26.41
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.40
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares and 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-1.24%
|-5.3%
|0.42%
|12.33%
|-8.79%
|12.6%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.45%
|1.83%
|7.53%
|13.22%
|4.15%
|11.3%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
