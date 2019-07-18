Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.41 N/A -1.62 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.40 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares and 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.