Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.40 N/A -1.62 0.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 9.92 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.65% and 49.65%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%. Competitively, 0.05% are Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.