Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 17.69 N/A -1.62 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 53 13.05 N/A 1.39 42.14

Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Hamilton Lane Incorporated has an average target price of $60, with potential downside of -1.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.65% and 87.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.