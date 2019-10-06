Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.62 0.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 19 1.39 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.65% and 41.94%. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.17% are Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.