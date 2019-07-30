Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Contrasting side by side

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.34 N/A -1.62 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 55.65% and 0.46% respectively. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.01%. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.