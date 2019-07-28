Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|26.41
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|144
|3.45
|N/A
|14.34
|9.89
In table 1 we can see Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.65% and 59.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-1.24%
|-5.3%
|0.42%
|12.33%
|-8.79%
|12.6%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|-2.17%
|0.96%
|-6.37%
|-14.56%
|-23.72%
|-5.15%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 12.6% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.