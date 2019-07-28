Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.41 N/A -1.62 0.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 144 3.45 N/A 14.34 9.89

In table 1 we can see Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.65% and 59.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 12.6% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.