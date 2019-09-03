Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Comparing side by side

Since Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 23.89 N/A -1.62 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.73 N/A 0.42 68.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.65% and 85.1% respectively. About 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.