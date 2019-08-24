Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|23.68
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.83
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. About 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 0.02% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
