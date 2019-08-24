Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 23.68 N/A -1.62 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.83 N/A 0.45 31.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. About 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 0.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.