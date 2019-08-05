Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|24.50
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.33
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.65% and 0% respectively. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% are AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
