Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 24.50 N/A -1.62 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.33 N/A 0.42 67.20

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.65% and 0% respectively. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% are AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.