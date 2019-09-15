Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 18.06 N/A -1.62 0.00 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.