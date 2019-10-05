Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

We are comparing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 29.73 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares and 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. Comparatively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

Summary

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.