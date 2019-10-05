Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

We are comparing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares and 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. Comparatively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
Summary
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
