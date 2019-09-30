Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Both Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 29.73 State Street Corporation 55 -1.12 351.82M 5.89 9.86

In table 1 we can see Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. State Street Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than State Street Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 644,595,089.78% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

State Street Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $62.33 average price target and a 4.23% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares and 93.1% of State Street Corporation shares. Comparatively, State Street Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.