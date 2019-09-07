Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Both Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.88 N/A 0.18 29.73 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.61 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26.95% and 41.78% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.