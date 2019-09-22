Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

This is a contrast between Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 20.04 N/A 0.18 29.73 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.95% and 40.23%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.