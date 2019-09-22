Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

This is a contrast between Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|20.04
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.95% and 40.23%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
