Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

This is a contrast between Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|21.08
|N/A
|-0.24
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.55
|N/A
|1.12
|12.54
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of New Mountain Finance Corporation is $15, which is potential 9.41% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.95% and 42.3%. Competitively, 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-0.38%
|-2.77%
|0%
|-1.13%
|-14.47%
|10.74%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.99%
|2.49%
|2.12%
|2.19%
|2.87%
|11.21%
For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.