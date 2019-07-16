Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

This is a contrast between Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.08 N/A -0.24 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.55 N/A 1.12 12.54

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of New Mountain Finance Corporation is $15, which is potential 9.41% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.95% and 42.3%. Competitively, 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -0.38% -2.77% 0% -1.13% -14.47% 10.74% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.