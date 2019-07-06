Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 22.22 N/A -0.24 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 45 11.74 N/A 1.73 28.27

Table 1 highlights Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s potential upside is 0.86% and its average target price is $60.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 26.95% and 85.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.2% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -0.38% -2.77% 0% -1.13% -14.47% 10.74% Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Hamilton Lane Incorporated

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.