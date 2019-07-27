Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.31 N/A -0.24 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 62.31 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares and 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -0.38% -2.77% 0% -1.13% -14.47% 10.74% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.