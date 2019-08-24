Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Both Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.73 N/A 0.18 29.73 Cohen & Steers Inc. 48 6.38 N/A 2.52 20.79

In table 1 we can see Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.95% and 45.4%. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.