Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.01 N/A 0.18 29.73 Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.66 N/A 0.42 68.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc. Cannae Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.