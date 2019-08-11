Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With 57161 (NYSE:APF)

Both Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and 57161 (NYSE:APF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|20.08
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and 57161’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and 57161’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and 57161 are owned by institutional investors at 26.95% and 65.24% respectively. Competitively, 57161 has 5.23% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats 57161 on 5 of the 5 factors.
