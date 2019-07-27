Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.31 N/A -0.24 0.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.86 N/A 0.36 23.57

Table 1 highlights Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.95% and 41.78%. Competitively, 19.27% are Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -0.38% -2.77% 0% -1.13% -14.47% 10.74% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.