Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|21.31
|N/A
|-0.24
|0.00
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.86
|N/A
|0.36
|23.57
Table 1 highlights Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.95% and 41.78%. Competitively, 19.27% are Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-0.38%
|-2.77%
|0%
|-1.13%
|-14.47%
|10.74%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|-1.28%
|1.81%
|-0.82%
|0.95%
|0%
|9.16%
For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
Summary
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
