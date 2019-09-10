Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Comparison side by side

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|20.07
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.88
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 26.95% and 21.27% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.