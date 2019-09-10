Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Comparison side by side

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 20.07 N/A 0.18 29.73 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.88 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 26.95% and 21.27% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.