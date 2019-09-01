Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Comparison side by side

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.57 N/A 0.18 29.73 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.95% and 22.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Summary

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.