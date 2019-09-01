Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Comparison side by side

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|19.57
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.95% and 22.39%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Summary
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.