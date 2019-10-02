Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 29.73 MFS California Municipal Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.81 15.60

Demonstrates Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. MFS California Municipal Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of MFS California Municipal Fund, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.