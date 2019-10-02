Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
Demonstrates Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. MFS California Municipal Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of MFS California Municipal Fund, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
