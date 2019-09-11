Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) Comparison side by side

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.84 N/A 0.18 29.73 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.20 N/A 0.21 7.52

In table 1 we can see Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Manning & Napier Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares and 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.