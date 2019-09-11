Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) Comparison side by side

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|19.84
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.20
|N/A
|0.21
|7.52
In table 1 we can see Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Manning & Napier Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|1.6%
|1.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares and 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Manning & Napier Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
