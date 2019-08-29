Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has 26.95% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. N/A 5 29.73 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s rivals beat Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.