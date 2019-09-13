Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Contrasting side by side

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.17 N/A 0.18 29.73 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.19 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FS KKR Capital Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. is currently more expensive than FS KKR Capital Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s potential upside is 9.80% and its average price target is $6.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.