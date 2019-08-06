Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Comparison side by side

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 20.23 N/A 0.18 29.73 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.63 N/A 2.78 11.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. Franklin Resources Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Franklin Resources Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Franklin Resources Inc. is $31.75, which is potential 4.00% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% are Franklin Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.