Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.57 N/A 0.18 29.73 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 16.31 N/A 1.59 5.62

In table 1 we can see Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.