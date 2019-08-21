Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.96 N/A 0.18 29.73 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.