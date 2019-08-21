Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|19.96
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.