Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A (ANF) Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Increased Holding by $10.03 Million as Stock Value Declined; Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Holding Boosted by Birchview Capital Lp

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A (ANF) by 171.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 626,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 992,313 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.92M, up from 365,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 678,333 shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Abercrombie’s holiday comps rise for the first time in five years; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Declaration Of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : TELSEY ADVISORY GROUP RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $26 FROM $24; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Beats on Earnings, Total Comparable Sales — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Rise Nearly 7% After Earnings Blow Past Consensus — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 ABERCROMBIE & FITCH SEES YR COMP SALES UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch to close 60 more stores; shares surge; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Sales $1.19B; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 06/04/2018 – VP Bostrom Acquires 870 Of Abercrombie & Fitch Co

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 74.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 140,303 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 80,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 15,113 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ANF shares while 55 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 72.91 million shares or 1.92% more from 71.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). North Carolina-based Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.05% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 24,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 2.06M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Frontfour Cap Grp Llc holds 0.33% or 9,588 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Company Ltd holds 0.04% or 251,900 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 894,020 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) or 30 shares. Tci Wealth Inc invested in 0% or 112 shares. 93,628 were reported by Axa. Public Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 192,861 shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.04% or 296,484 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 154,442 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A (NYSE:RPAI) by 233,941 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 7,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,879 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).