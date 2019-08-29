Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.59 Million; Harvest Fund Advisors Raised Transcanada (TRP) Position

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 58,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 105,905 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 164,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 2.59 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY HOLLISTER COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11 PCT; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $1.193 BLN, UP 15% FROM LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Abercrombie & Fitch Otlk To Stable From Negative; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch to close 60 more stores; shares surge; 23/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary D; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Underweight by Morgan Stanley; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Abercrombie’s holiday comps rise for the first time in five years; 12/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Rises for 8 Days; Beats Index by 11%; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie Aims to Be $5B Global Lifestyle Brand; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% FOR QUARTER

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 109.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.61 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 1.97 million shares traded or 54.28% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada to cut temporary discounted rates for its Keystone oil pipeline; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS LNG CANADA PROJECT LOOKING VERY POSITIVE, STILL SEES FID IN FALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to Begin Montana Brush Clearing for Keystone in Fall; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 53,858 shares to 94,209 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 220,758 shares. 113,167 are held by Alps Advisors Incorporated. Fil has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Cibc Ww owns 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 7,873 shares. First Tru LP stated it has 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 22,598 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,925 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc has 1.28 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 58,872 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 66,970 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 855,877 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Group Ltd Co holds 39,166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 19,771 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $74,966 activity.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 61,951 shares to 3.90 million shares, valued at $137.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 2.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.36M shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

